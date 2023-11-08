DAWN.COM Logo

Centre notifies minimum salary five months after announcement

Khaleeq Kiani Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: Five mo­­n­­ths after the budget, the federal government on Tu­­esday notified Rs32,000 per month minimum sala­­ry for civil employees, with effect from July 1.

The increase in minim­­um wage for government em­­ployees, nevertheless, is applicable with effect from July 1, 2023 across the country.

The finance mi­­nistry notified the incr­ea­­se in “minimum wage/gross salary to all the civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from defence estimates, including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract employment”.

The notification said employees whose gross salary is less than Rs32,000 shall be allowed the difference as a special allowance. However, the amo­unt of special allowance would be subject to income tax and will be admissible during leave and entire period of leave prior to retirement, except during extraordinary leave.

The increase in minimum wage or special allowance, as the case maybe, shall be accommodated from the budgetary allocation for the fiscal year 2023-24 by the respective ministries, divisions and attached departments and the federal government would not allow any supplementary grant on this account.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2023

