Shahzad Akbar asked to provide confidentiality agreement on deal with Britain’s NCA

ISLAMABAD: The government has sought documents, including a ‘deed of confidentiality’, from former special assistant to the prime minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar about the agreement which resulted in the transfer of around 136 million pounds and $44m from the UK.

The cabinet division has written a letter to Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi to be delivered to Mr Akbar through the Pakistan High Commissioner in London, an official source told Dawn.

Former PM Imran Khan’s special assistant has been asked to provide five documents, including a copy of the agreement between individuals or entities and the foreign government or agency — in this case, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The government claims these documents are not part of any record available with the Cabinet Division or any other authority.

Sindh govt again lays claim on money deposited by Bahria Town

The documents also include the original deed of confidentiality dated Nov 6, 2019, signed by Mr Akbar as the then SAPM on behalf of the government and the UK court’s order under which the money was seized.

The government has also sought an explanation on how the seized money was adjusted against the penalty imposed by the Supreme Court on Bahria Town Ltd Karachi (BTLK).

In addition, the National Bank of Pakistan has asked Mubashara Ali Malik, the daughter-in-law of Malik Riaz, to provide copies of a settlement agreement under which she allegedly remitted 32.9m pounds to Pakistan in Nov 2019 from her bank account in London.

Likewise, 707,522 pounds were remitted to Pakistan in the same month by Fortune Event Ltd and 1.35m pounds by Bina Riaz and Sana Salman — Mr Riaz’s wife and daughter, respectively.

An additional 4.3m pounds and $4.4m were remitted by Premier Investments Global Ltd in Dec 2019, 19.9m pounds by Mashreq Bank and 34.4m pounds by Wadlake Bell LLP in May 2022.

The ‘partial record’ available with the Cabinet Division revealed that an agreement was reached between the NCA and different entities/individuals, and Mr Akbar appeared to have signed a deed of confidentiality about these agreements.

These entities or individuals included M/s Fortune Event Ltd, Emirates Hill Dubai — UAE, Mubashara Ali Malik Emirates Hill Dubai, Bina Riaz and Sana Salman Emirates Hill Dubai, Ahmed Ali Riaz Emirates Hill Dubai, Mashreq Bank Wall Building London - UK, Ultimate Holdings MGT Ltd British Virgin Islands, Premier Investments Global Ltd Dubai and Wedlake Bell LLP London UK.

The money was remitted to Pakistan by these entities and individuals, which eventually landed in the Supreme Court accounts.

Last month, the Supreme Court issued notices to these 10 companies and individuals while hearing the case relating to the implementation of its March 2019 order in which the court had accepted Mr Riaz’s offer of Rs460bn as settlement dues by his real estate firm Bahria Town Ltd after it was found to have illegally acquired thousands of acres of land on Karachi’s outskirts in district Malir.

The notices were to be sent through registered post and also through the Pakistan Embassy/High Commission or Pakistan Consulate, the court ordered.

The case will be taken up again on Nov 8.

Sindh govt plea

Meanwhile, the Sindh government also approached the Supreme Court on Monday to lay a claim on the deposited money.

In its application, the Sindh government said the amount deposited by BTLK, along with markup, should be credited into Account No1 of the Sindh government. It added that no other body or entity was entitled to that money.

The application emphasised that the provincial government was in dire need of funds to execute public and development projects and had repeatedly pleaded for the release of funds before the apex court.

As per the Sindh government, the application has been filed after the approval of caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2023