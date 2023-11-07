Imran seeks contempt proceedings against jail official

RAWALPINDI: Special Court (Official Secrets Act Court) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued a notice to the superintendent of Adiala Jail for failing to arrange a phone call between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s imprisoned chairman Imran Khan and his sons, Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan.

Last week, the special court had allowed Mr Khan to call his sons every Saturday.

However, in a petition filed on Monday, PTI lawyer Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha alleged that the PTI chairman had not been allowed to talk to his sons.

Mr Ranjha claimed that the superintendent of Adiala Jail did not implement the court orders.

Contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the Adiala Jail superintendent for not following the court orders, the petition sought, adding that the jail superintendent be instructed to arrange a phone call between Mr Khan and his sons immediately.

Taking up the petition, Judge Zulqarnain issued notices to the Adiala Jail superintendent. After issuing the notice, the hearing was adjourned till Nov 8 (Wednesday).

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2023