Court allows Imran to talk to sons every Saturday

Malik Asad Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court (Official Secrets Act) on Friday allowed former prime minister Imran Khan to make a telephone call to his children on Saturday (today).

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain passed the order on the application filed by Khan’s counsel, Shiraz Ranjha.

Ranjha stated before the court that Mr Khan had already spoken to his children on the direction of the judge; however, the jail authorities refused to allow him to make a call on Saturday, the day on which the other inmates could telephone their relatives.

He pointed out that an application seeking permission to make calls every Saturday was pending before the judge, and the court had already issued notice to the jail authorities.

The counsel sought special permission to make a call on November 4 and the court granted the permission accordingly.

As per the pending application, the judge, on Oct 18, 2023, ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to arrange a telephone call of Mr Khan with his sons.

It stated that the jail administration, in compliance with the order, arranged Mr Khan’s call with his sons on Whatsapp on October 21.

The jail superintendent, however, did not arrange a telephonic conversation between Mr Khan and his children on Oct 28.

The application added that, as per general practice, the inmates were allowed to make calls to their family members on Saturdays.

It requested the court issue directions to jail authorities to make arrangements for Mr Khan to talk to his sons every weekend.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

