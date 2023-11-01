DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 01, 2023

Inflation clocks in at 26.9pc in October

Dawn.com Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 04:47pm

Inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), surged by 26.89 per cent year-on-year in October, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI inflation increased by 1.08pc in October.

According to the PBS data, urban and rural inflation increased 1.07pc and 1.01pc MoM, respectively.

The figures contradict the finance ministry’s claim in the Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for October that inflation was likely to reduce.

However, some respite came in the form of fuel price cuts and a price-control mechanism announced in October, that caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said would limit inflation.

“On a month on month basis, inflation has slowed down to 1.08pc versus the last three months averaging 2.4pc,” said Mohammad Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities.

This was reaffirmed by the Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) “that inflation will decline substantially from the second half of the year, barring any major adverse developments.”

The October inflation was mainly fueled by increase in food prices.

An increase was noted on a month-on-month basis in:

Urban

Food: Onions (38.71pc), Fresh Vegetables (17.74pc), Fresh Fruits (6.49pc), Eggs (6.05pc), Potatoes (3.72pc) and Fish (3.00pc)

Non-food: Electricity Charges (8.29pc), Marriage Hall Charges (5.43pc), Accommodation Services (4.50pc), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (3.87pc) and Drugs and Medicines (3.72pc).

Rural

Food: Onions (33.96pc), Fresh Vegetables (21.76pc), Beans (5.14pc), Potatoes (4.23pc), Condiments and Spices (3.65pc), Fish (3.63pc), Fresh Fruits (3.40pc) and Sweetmeat (3.37pc).

Non-food: Electricity Charges (8.29pc), Doctor Clinic Fee (4.37pc), Footwear (3.69pc), Medical Tests (3.39pc), Drugs and Medicines (3.00pc) and Furniture and Furnishing (3.00pc)

Index-wise increase in inflation YoY:

Non-perishable food items: 33.02pc

Transport: 31.33pc

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco: 84.62pc

Restaurants and hotels: 33.06pc

Furnishing and household equipment maintenance: 37.14pc

Recreation and culture: 56.34pc

Miscellaneous goods and services: 35.23pc

Clothing and footwear: 20.64pc

Health: 25.19pc

Housing and utilities: 20.50pc

Education: 12.82pc

Communication: 7.37pc

Additional information from Reuters

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cricket drama
Updated 01 Nov, 2023

Cricket drama

While the team turned a corner, it would be unrealistic not to expect it to be affected by the events back home.
Dark future
Updated 01 Nov, 2023

Dark future

The state must strike a balance national security and economic stability during deportation drive.
Monetary policy
01 Nov, 2023

Monetary policy

THE State Bank’s decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 22pc the second time in a row is in line with ...
Global impotence
Updated 31 Oct, 2023

Global impotence

For many Arab states and Islamic countries, it is business as usual as Israel unleashes hell upon the Palestinians.
PSM ‘revival’?
31 Oct, 2023

PSM ‘revival’?

Whenever retold, the story of the Pakistan Steel Mills always comes back with a new twist.
Blurred lines
31 Oct, 2023

Blurred lines

Instead of being handed over to military control, these institutions should be helped to grow.