Nawaz to chair first PML-N huddle in four years

ISLAMABAD: After spending four years in exile, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is all set to chair a formal meeting of the party in Lahore, to take stock of the prevailing political situation and chalk out a strategy in the run-up to general elections.

The announcement of the meeting, likely to be held in Jati Umra on Tuesday, came a day after the PTI decided to approach like-minded parties — particularly the PPP — in its quest for a level playing field and transparent elections, slated to be held in January next year.

Mr Sharif, who returned from London earlier this month after spending four years in self-imposed exile on medical grounds, is also expected to take up the distribution of PML-N tickets to aspirants for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies for the upcoming polls.

An insider told Dawn that the huddle would also review the possibilities of electoral alliances with other political parties. It will also discuss which political parties could pose challenges to the PML-N by forming a joint front against it, the party leader said.

“Nawaz Sharif will also seek suggestions from senior PML-N leaders on how to boost the chances of success in the elections, especially on how the party could bag a maximum number of seats in polls, particularly in Punjab,” he added.

Murree sojourn

The elder Sharif spent his Sunday in Murree ahead of his court hearing in Islamabad on Monday (today). This was his second trip to the hill station since his arrival in the country on Oct 21.

After the hearing in the federal capital, Mr Sharif is likely to head back to Lahore, where he will chair the first formal meeting of the PML-N in four years.

There were speculations that Mr Sharif might meet disgruntled party leaders in Murree during his stay. But these reports were denied by a PML-N leader, who said the former prime minister did not meet anyone during his brief stay.

“He is in Murree only for his [court] hearings in Islamabad,” the insider said.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2023