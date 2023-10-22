DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 22, 2023

Hamas raid derailed Saudi-Israel normalisation, says Biden

A Correspondent Published October 22, 2023 Updated October 22, 2023 07:47am
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base on October 20. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base on October 20. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden acknowledged in a recent press talk that the Oct 7 raid by Hamas on Israel might have achieved its target of disrupting a potential normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel … they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis,” said Mr Biden at a Washington fundraiser earlier this week. “Guess what? The Saudis wanted to recognise Israel,” he added.

Such a deal would have further isolated the Palestinians who were kept out of the entire process, although it have had the greatest impact on their future.

The quotes, reported by international media outlets, confirmed speculations in Washington that the Oct 7 attack was not a random incident. It was planned ahead, with a single objective: preventing Saudi Arabia from recognising Israel.

President Biden, however, did not mention the move to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia when he addressed his nation on Friday.

Instead, he mentioned another deal that Washington is working on with its European partners and India.

“The India-Middle East-Europe rail corridor that I announced this year at the summit of the world’s biggest economies” would create “more predictable markets, more employment” and “less rage, less grievances, less war when connected,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2023

Israel, Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Closer to midnight
22 Oct, 2023

Closer to midnight

FOR a world already in flames, a fresh nuclear arms race would be an unmitigated catastrophe. Yet the growing gulf...
Scraping by
22 Oct, 2023

Scraping by

THE World Bank has painted a very bleak picture of Pakistan’s economic landscape. The WB’s Macro Poverty Outlook...
Cometh the hour
Updated 22 Oct, 2023

Cometh the hour

Nawaz was keen to remind the gathered crowd that he had been made to pay an immense personal cost.
Homecoming
Updated 21 Oct, 2023

Homecoming

To ensure that Mr Sharif’s return is a comfortable one, all legal hurdles have been removed from his path.
Stock market surge
21 Oct, 2023

Stock market surge

THE bulls appear to have pushed the bears back into their cages to finally take over Pakistan’s stock market, with...
Crushing protest
21 Oct, 2023

Crushing protest

TEN days into protests in Punjab by members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance things seem to be getting...