Govt adamant on mass deportation of illegal immigrants from Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government reiterated its stance to start mass deportation of all illegal immigrants from Nov 1 and vowed that all aliens, whether Afghan or Indian nationals, will be repatriated to their home countries via the Chaman and Wagah borders.

Addressing a joint press conference on Friday along with interim Law Minister Umar Soomro, caretaker Home Minister retired Brig Haris Nawaz said that only 10 days had left for the illegal immigrants to leave the country on their own. “Strict implementation of the government policy on illegal immigrants will start from Nov 1,” he warned.

After Nov 1, he said, an operation against them would be launched indiscriminately. The immigrants who did not have valid documents would be booked and arrested, he added.

“Illegal immigrants from Afghanistan and India will be sent to their respective home countries from Chaman and Wagah borders,” he added.

Afghan, Indian nationals will be repatriated via Chaman, Wagah borders, says home minister

He said that a high-level committee had already been formed to implement the federal government policy on illegal immigrants.

Brig Nawaz said the interim provincial government had prepared a strategy to deport all illegal immigrants belonging to different countries from Nov 1.

“Illegal Afghan immigrants will be brought to the Chaman boarder for their deportation,” he said, adding that there were 300,000 to 400,000 illegal immigrants in Karachi from different countries, mainly Afghanistan, and the rest were in Punjab and KP.

Answering a question, he said the Sindh government had decided to set up housing facilities in Karachi and Sukkur to lodge illegal Afghan immigrants before their deportation.

He said that around 517 illegal immigrants, mostly Afghans, had been deported before 2022. “In 2023, over 2,300 aliens have been deported to date,” he added.

He said the deported illegal immigrants belonged to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Egypt.

Besides, he said, the efforts were on to end the menaces of drug trafficking and land grabbing in Karachi. “We have also launched a crackdown on oil and diesel smuggling,” he said.

The home minister said that deadly drugs, such as ice, were being used by young students in schools and colleges in parts of Karachi. “We have launched a crackdown on drug peddlers and people will see the result in the coming weeks,” he added.

Brig Nawas said that strict action was also being taken against gutka and mawa mafia and several units manufacturing such hazardous material had been raided and sealed.

In reply to a question, he said the police officers who were not found working would be replaced.

In reply to another question, the home minister said police and Rangers were working day and night in riverine area (Katcha) to eliminate dacoits.

He said the provincial government had made it clear that the notables of the area, where the incidents of kidnapping for ransom, took place would be held responsible.

However, he said that so far the facilitators of dacoits in Katcha area had not been identified.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2023