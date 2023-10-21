Key GDA leader Ali Gohar Mahar rejoins PPP

HYDERABAD: While a proposed anti-Pakistan Peoples Party alliance is at its formative stage, PPP appears to have given an unpleasant surprise to the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl that had announced to come up with a strong anti-PPP force in the upcoming general elections.

The PPP is said to have wooed Ali Gohar Mahar, the GDA lawmaker from Ghotki in the outgoing Sindh Assembly.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had been instrumental in bringing him back to PPP’s fold. “With his return to PPP, we are now quite comfortable not only in Ghotki, but in Sukkur as well,” said Mr Shah, an influential PPP leader in Sindh, while talking to Dawn.

When Ali Gohar Mahar was contacted over phone for his comment, he promised to make a return call to talk on it but did not give a precise time. A newspaper report published today (Friday), indeed, quoted his brother, Ali Nawaz alias Raja Mahar, as confirming the development. Ali Gohar Mahar, along with Nasir Shah, had called on PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi a day earlier.

Nasir Shah plays main role in bringing him back, arranging a meeting with Asif Zardari; alliance leaders await formal announcement

“You can quote me that another meeting is due in Karachi which I will also attend; and then Asif Ali Zardari, will visit our Khan Garh house in Ghotki,” Ali Nawaz Mahar told Dawn late Friday evening.

Despite being a PPP MPA, Nawaz stood with his brother Ali Gohar, when the latter developed some differences with PPP. “We will now win three seats in Ghotki. Ali Gohar will contest on one NA seat and I and Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar on two Sindh Assembly seats.” he said.

Ghous Bux Mahar, another leading light of GDA from Naushahro Feroz, has also joined PPP on the party’s commitment for ticket allocation in the district on provincial seats.

GDA offers no comment

GDA secretary general Dr Safdar Abbasi said he wouldn’t comment on this development until Ali Gohar Mahar himself confirmed his rejoining of PPP or otherwise. “Meeting any politician is a norm here and it’s not a big issue,” he said over phone after attending Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s pro-Palestine rally in Karachi on Friday evening.

Another key GDA leader, Sardar Rahim, agreed with Dr Safdar, saying that “let Gohar make such an announcement by himself”. The Sardar also agreed that Ali Gohar didn’t confirm he was staying with GDA either.

Nasir Shah revealed that “talks [with Ali Gohar] had been under way for quite some time and this [achievement] is going to cast a big impact [on elections] in Ghotki and certain other areas. We are receiving requests from more

people for joining PPP and this is being discussed because political adjustments are a big issue when some friends join the party,” said Nasir Shah.

Nasir Shah has long been in close friendship with Ghotki’s Mahars.

Differences among Mahars

Ali Gohar had contested polls against PPP and had opposed his cousin, Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar, as the tribal chief when the latter donned the mantle. Sardar Mahar was elected as MNA from Ghotki in a by-election held after the death of his cousin, Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar (a former Sindh chief minister) on May 21, 2019.

Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar had won the seat as an independent candidate but he then joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and became federal minister for narcotics control.

Mohammad Bux Mahar had defeated late Ali Mahar’s son Ahmed Ali Mahar in a by-poll on one of two NA seats of this upper Sindh district bordering Punjab.

GDA-JUI-F alliance

Nasir Shah appeared unimpressed by GDA and JUI-F leaders’ claim that the two parties

alliance would become a potent force in Sindh to challenge PPP. “We will, Insha Allah, give them a surprise in Karachi, too,” he said in a confident tone.

Dr Safdar, on the other hand, also seemed confident. “Look, the election environment is not there right now. There is a political fight going on in Punjab. Secondly, the date for election has not been announced as yet, and I am sure when these things are settle, people will be taking their decisions in Sindh, as well,”

he remarked.

The GDA comprises five parties. Its general secretary, Dr Safdar, insists that the proposed anti-PPP alliance would make its presence felt. “We are in contact with many in Sindh but it is premature to comment at this point of time. This front will be opened when the election date is announced,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2023