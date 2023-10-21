Khattak claims Imran Khan opposed BRT project

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-Parliamentarians chairman Pervez Khattak on Friday claimed that his former leader and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had opposed the construction of Bus Rapid Transit project in the provincial capital.

“A large number of people are now using the mass transit, which he had established despite strong opposition from Imran Khan,” he claimed while speaking at a workers’ convention of PTI-P here.

Former chief minister Mahmood Khan, former lawmakers Isthiaq Urmar, Shaukat Ali and Ziaullah Bangash also attended the convention.

Mr Khattak said that being chief minister during the first tenure of PTI, he had constructed a network of roads in the province, which had eased the lives of people in KP.

“Politicians made promises with the people during their election campaigns but never bothered to fulfill them after coming into power,” he said.

“Those who pushed the country into economic mess should be held accountable by the people in elections,” he said, claiming that he had set up the new party to counter the ‘thieves’.

On the occasion, former provincial minister Ishtiaq Urmer said that Pervez Khattak had put KP on the track of development when he was the chief executive of the province. He said that a lot of facilities were provided to the masses in the education and health sectors.

Former chief minister Mahmood Khan said that the rulers of the Muslim world should break their ‘silence’ on the Israeli atrocities against the innocent and unarmed people of Palestine.

He also urged the human rights organisations to play their vital role in stopping the bombardment of Palestinians.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2023