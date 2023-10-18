DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 18, 2023

Fire reported at cafe in India’s Bengaluru, 1 injured

Dawn.com Published October 18, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 06:31pm
Picture via NDTV
Picture via NDTV

A fire broke out at a cafe in India’s Bengaluru on Wednesday, causing an injury to a person who jumped from the building after the blaze erupted, according to the Times of India.

The incident unfolded in the city where Pakistan is slated to play its upcoming World Cup match against Australia. According to Google Maps, Chinnaswamy Stadium, the designated venue for the match, is approximately an hour’s drive from the cafe where the fire incident was reported.

. — Via Google Maps
. — Via Google Maps

The TOI reported that the blaze was “massive” and erupted in the cafe located on Bengaluru’s Hosur Road.

It quoted a senior officer as saying that the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the cafe.

The officer also mentioned that there was an initial blast prior to the outbreak of the fire. While the exact cause of the incident was still under investigation, the official suggested that a short circuit might be a potential factor.

Pakistan is set to face Australia in its fourth World Cup encounter at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Men in Green had a setback in their previous match against arch-rivals India, despite victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first two matches.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The gravy train
Updated 18 Oct, 2023

The gravy train

Without reforming our top-heavy bureaucracy and independently evaluating performance, things will not change.
Out of school
18 Oct, 2023

Out of school

WE are at the precipice of an education catastrophe. With a reported 28m children out of school, the nation faces a...
White elephant
18 Oct, 2023

White elephant

PIA IS running on fumes, both literally and figuratively. The debt-ridden national carrier was forced to cancel 14...
Two rules
Updated 17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

PPP, PTI are right in asking why Nawaz is being ‘welcomed’ by the state rather than a solemn reckoning with law.
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...