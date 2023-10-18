Fire reported at cafe in India’s Bengaluru, 1 injured

A fire broke out at a cafe in India’s Bengaluru on Wednesday, causing an injury to a person who jumped from the building after the blaze erupted, according to the Times of India.

The incident unfolded in the city where Pakistan is slated to play its upcoming World Cup match against Australia. According to Google Maps, Chinnaswamy Stadium, the designated venue for the match, is approximately an hour’s drive from the cafe where the fire incident was reported.

. — Via Google Maps

The TOI reported that the blaze was “massive” and erupted in the cafe located on Bengaluru’s Hosur Road.

It quoted a senior officer as saying that the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the cafe.

The officer also mentioned that there was an initial blast prior to the outbreak of the fire. While the exact cause of the incident was still under investigation, the official suggested that a short circuit might be a potential factor.

Pakistan is set to face Australia in its fourth World Cup encounter at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Men in Green had a setback in their previous match against arch-rivals India, despite victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first two matches.