PPP objects to ‘discrimination’ in permission for jalsa

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has objected to the grant of permission to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for holding a jalsa (public meeting), while its own application for a similar permission has been pending with the authorities.

“Level playing field is being ensured only for one party. Our request for holding a rally to mark the anniversary of Karsaz tragedy of October 18, 2007 is pending, while the request for Oct 21 public meeting (of the PML-N for receiving former Nawaz Sharif on his homecoming ending his four years of self-exile) has been approved,” Lahore division PPP chapter president Chaudhry Aslam Gill said here on Monday.

He said they could not accept that the caretaker set-up is neutral, as the caretakers are focusing on conducting selection instead of holding elections.

He said that the PPP would not tolerate biased treatment and asked the caretakers to prove their neutrality through their actions. He warned that those who were obstructing the political struggle of the party would be held accountable because the administration is accountable to the state instead of an individual.

The PPP had chosen Township main market for its proposed rally on Oct 18.

Meanwhile, the party will hold a candle-lit vigil outside the press club on Tuesday (today) for the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy.

Earlier, the PTI had complained that there had been no decision regarding its request for grant of permission for a public rally in Lahore. Initially, the PTI wanted to organise the gathering at the Liberty roundabout but it was forced to propose other venues after the permission to gather at the roundabout was denied.

Other five venues proposed by the PTI included GPO Chowk, PMG Chowk, Nasser Bagh, Mochi Darwaza Ground, and Baba Ground near the sessions court.

The PTI had added the last two venues after the civil administration demanded that the party should hold a public meeting in a spacious location. The PTI had also changed the date of its proposed public meeting from Oct 15 to Oct 19.

The crackdown on the party, meanwhile, continued. The authorities are not even sparing those protesting to express solidarity with the Palestinians — while carrying a PTI flag.

PTI Central Punjab additional general secretary told Dawn that the civil administration was fiercely following and arresting party leaders, workers and supporters.

“The civil administration is creating a situation that not a single person could reach the venue if the permission to hold a public meeting in Lahore is granted,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2023