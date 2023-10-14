Rallies held across KP against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Women activists of Jamaat-i-Islami stage a rally on GT Road, Peshawar, on Friday.— White Star

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Jamaat-i-Islami and other political parties held rallies across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to condemn the Israeli army’s atrocities against the besieged populace of Gaza Strip and to voice support for the Palestinians’ cause on Friday.

In the provincial capital, JUI-F, JI, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and trade bodies take out rallies to condemn the indiscriminate Israeli bombing of Gaza, which has resulted into hundreds of deaths.

JUI-F chief Maulana Falzur Rehman, who had on Thursday announced the province-wide protests against Israeli aggression, in his Friday sermon at the Mufti Mehmood Markaz in the provincial capital, asked the Muslim countries to stand with Palestinians and extend all kind of support of them. “The Muslim world should stand with Palestinians without any ifs and buts,” he said.

Mr Rehman said if Europe and the US were backing Israel, then the Muslim countries and their leadership should stand with the Palestinians. He said the amount of bombs Israel dropped on Gaza in a day exceeded those the US used to drop on Afghanistan in a year.

He said Israel was bombing residential buildings and killing women and children in Gaza.

JUI-F workers also took out a rally after Friday prayers to condemn the Israeli aggression. Party’s provincial chief Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman led the rally. The participants were carrying Palestinian flags and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel.

JI also arranged a protest rally in the provincial capital to condemn Israeli atrocities. The rally was addressed by the party’s provincial chief Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and other leaders.

The rally started from the Hashtnagri Chowk and culminated into a gathering at the Firdous Chowk.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf also arranged a rally near the Peshawar Press Club, which was addressed by Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Khan Bangash and other party leaders. Several hundred party workers attended the protest. Similarly, Pakistan Markazai Muslim League and traders also arranged rallies to condemn Israel.

In Lower Dir, several organisations staged rallies against the Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza. JUI-F activists marched on the roads and gathered at the Gorgorai Chowk, carrying banners and placards, condemning the bombardment of the refugee camps in Gaza.

JUI-F district chief Sirajuddin, tehsil chairman Mufti Irfanuddin, religious scholar Mohammad Rahim Haqqani, Qazi Ayazuddin and others addressed the rally.

In Lakki Marwat, a large number of JUI-F activists and people from different walks of life rallied in Naurang town to protest the siege and bombardment of Gaza residents by Israeli forces.

Led by former MNA and JUI-F district chief Maulana Mohammad Anwar, the protesters carried banners inscribed with different slogans. The speakers asked the world to break its ‘silence’ on the massacre of Palestinians.

In Mohmand tribal district, JUI-F, Pakistan Peoples Party and JI activists held separate rallies in Mian Mandi, Atta Bazaar Khewazai, Junadi Karwan in Chanda Bazaar, Bhawota Bazaar, Ghazi Beg and Ekkaghund Bazaar.

Meanwhile, people from across the Hazara division on Friday took out rallies to reiterate their unwavering support to the Palestine people.

The rallies were taken out in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas, seeking United Nations-led international efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on innocent civilians in Gaza. They raised slogans in support of Palestine and against Israel.

In Shangla, rallies were held in different areas after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

Jamaat activists blocked the main Martung-Puran Road in Puran Bazaar, while chanting slogans against Israel and in support of Palestinians.

JI leaders Maulana Najamuddin, Maulana Akram and others led the rally. They prayed for the Gaza residents.

They demanded of the UN and the Pakistani government to play their role in stopping the ‘genocide’ of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli army.

