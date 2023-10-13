DAWN.COM Logo

Israeli embassy employee attacked in Beijing

AFP Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 05:26pm
A Chinese policeman stands guard at the entrance to the Israeli embassy in Beijing after an embassy employee was attacked elsewhere in the city. — AFP
An Israeli embassy worker in Beijing was attacked on Friday, Israel’s foreign ministry said.

Video geolocated by AFP shows the man was stabbed with a knife on a street in the Chinese capital.

“An Israeli employee of the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked today,” a foreign ministry statement said, adding that the attack did not take place at the embassy compound.

“The employee is being treated at a hospital and is in stable condition,” the statement said, adding that the motive of the assault was being looked into.

US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said he was “shocked” by the attack, offering his “full support” to the Israeli embassy and community in China.

“We are shocked by today’s attack on an Israeli diplomat in Beijing,” Burns said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, adding he had spoken with Israel’s ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba.

A video posted on social media and geolocated by AFP to an area around a kilometre and a half (roughly 1 mile) from the embassy shows a man brandishing a knife repeatedly stabbing another man, with blood visible on the pavement.

The man with the blade can later be seen leaving the site, weapon in hand.

In another video of the same location, security staff are seen questioning people and making phone calls.

A man then rushes in on a bike to where the blood-soaked and conscious victim is sitting, shouting “ambulance!” to onlookers.

The victim is seen being carried away by several others, likely for medical treatment, to a vehicle out of frame.

During the video, a policeman can be heard saying he is from Xinyuanli police station.

A person who answered the phone at that station told AFP they were “not clear” about the details of the case and referred a journalist to higher-level authorities.

An AFP journalist at the scene where the stabbing occurred said there were eight plainclothes police officers present.

Three shopkeepers at stores directly in front of the attack’s location said they did not see anything take place.

The stabbing comes as Palestinian enclave Gaza is being bombed by the Israeli military after the Hamas group launched a surprise offensive on Saturday.

The Israeli embassy, located in a diplomatic neighbourhood of northeast Beijing, appeared to be operating normally on Friday afternoon, an AFP journalist saw.

Security personnel asked AFP not to film the site, where no additional policing was visible from the outside.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond for comment.

