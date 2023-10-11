DAWN.COM Logo

President Alvi calls for ‘forgiveness to end political bitterness’

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: Presi­dent Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for an end to bitterness to pave the way for “cooperation and forgiveness” to strengthen democracy.

Following the ouster of Imran Khan, which brou­ght the PTI in confrontat­ion with the establishm­ent, the president had tri­ed to act as an arbitrator to end the rift, but to no avail.

In the latest statement issued by the President’s House, Mr Alvi said: “Bitterness should end, and a way should be carved for cooperation and forgiveness.”

Following the end of his term on Sept 9, the president has refrained from making political comments, this being the first statement of its kind since then.

A source close to President Alvi said it might be possible that he feared the PTI was being sidelined.

In a separate meeting with Muhammad Ali Khan Durrani, the president said: “Democracy will be meaningless if people are not able to elect a leader of their choice.”

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2023

