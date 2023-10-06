30 Afghan families return home via Torkham border

KHYBER: Amid the government’s ultimatum for all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan by the end of October, 30 Afghan families have returned to their country via the Torkham border crossing over the last couple of days.
Though immigration officials termed it a ‘routine affair’, independent sources attributed the sudden rise in return of Afghan families to the government’s ultimatum.
Sources close to the development said the number of volunteer returnees considerably reduces with the advent of winter in Afghanistan, but the new policy about the illegal aliens has accelerated this process.
They said the numbers would rise with the deadline nearing as most Afghan families residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are contemplating going back to their home country. Law enforcement agencies have already launched a crackdown on the unregistered Afghans, they added.
Customs officials at Torkham said they were assisting the returning families in their immigration process and clearance of personal belongings.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Khyber in a statement said that 23,000 Afghans, currently residing in different parts of Khyber, were duly registered with the Afghan Commissionerate.
According to the statement, 18,000 of these Afghans were in possession of the Afghan Citizen Cards while another 5,600 had been issued Proof of Registration cards.
The DC said while these figures had been provided to them by the Afghan Commissionerate, they had no data about the unregistered Afghans living in Khyber.
Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2023
