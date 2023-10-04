PSX experiences midweek optimism, gains over 380 points

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trended upward on Wednesday morning, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging past 388 points.

The index gained 0.8 per cent, reaching 47,145 points at about 11:30am. It had closed on 46,756.80 points yesterday.

The index as of 11:30am.—Screenshot courtesy PSX

Ali Malik, chief executive of brokerage firm First National Equities, attributed the bullish behaviour to the “continuous and focused attention” the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) — a body comprising senior civil and military officials formed to attract foreign investment — was paying to the current economic woes.

Moreover, Malik said, the rupee appreciation over the past few weeks has given investors “less to worry about”.

“Secondly, the 10pc duty on Afghanistan transit trade is going to discourage any kind of smuggling which used to take place through Afghan transit,” he said.

“Goods from outside used to come through Afghanistan to get sold in Pakistan. Now, smuggling will be discouraged which will further empower local industry,” he added.

Malik said tax collection was “good now”, the parameters are satisfactory. “As investor confidence increases, so will the share price,” Malik said.

More to follow