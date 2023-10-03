DAWN.COM Logo

10 terrorists killed in operation in KP’s Tank district: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 08:09pm

Ten terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Tuesday, according to the military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted based on reports of the militants’ presence in the district’s general area of Pezu.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, ten terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

It added that the slain terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation, the ISPR said, adding that the locals appreciated the operation.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

On September 21, eight terrorists were killed by security forces during two separate KP IBOs.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

