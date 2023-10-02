NHMP raises traffic fine up to 200pc

RAWALPINDI: Penalties recently increased by the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) for drivers of motorcars, jeeps and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) came into effect from Sunday.

A senior NHMP official told Dawn that the new penalties are now applicable on all motorways across the country, while their implementation on highways will occur gradually.

The official noted that the majority of motorcars and SUVs are involved in speeding on motorways, but there is an existing tracking system to monitor violations by heavy commercial vehicles.

The NHMP decided to implement this increase in fines after about 26 years since the last adjustment in 1997. The aim is to raise awareness among drivers about the importance of abiding by traffic laws to prevent accidents.

While the significant increase had previously been approved and implemented for only one day during the PTI government, it was later withdrawn for certain reasons.

However, the NHMP has now decided to implement the increase, as fine amounts remained unchanged since 1997. These new penalties for traffic violations, amounting to about a 200 per cent increase, took effect from October 2023. The police have also conducted a public awareness campaign on various platforms, including social media.

According to a police spokesman, the increase in fines was approved during a recent meeting presided over by the minister for communications at the Central Police Office Headquarters of NHMP in Islamabad, aiming to ensure the revised fines’ proper enforcement.

Under the latest decision, drivers exceeding the speed limit will face a fine of Rs2,500, up from the previous Rs750, and those caught overtaking will be fined Rs1,500, an increase from the existing Rs300. Similarly, the fine for failing to yield the right of way to other vehicles has been raised to Rs1,000, previously Rs300.

