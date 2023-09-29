DAWN.COM Logo

BBC updates social media guidance after Lineker row

AFP Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 07:01am

LONDON: The BBC published new guidance on Thursday on how its stars can use social media, after a review over impartiality prompted by former footballer Gary Line-ker criticising the UK government’s asylum policy.

The broadcaster’s independent review recommended that while a programme is on air, and for a two-week window before and after, presenters on flagship shows must not endorse or attack a political party.

They should also refrain from criticising the character of individual politicians in the UK, or take up an official role in campaigning groups, it said.

“High-profile presenters outside of journalism should be able to express views on issues and policies — including matters of political contention — but stop well short of campaigning in party politics or for activist organisations,” the review concluded.

The publicly funded broadcaster said the guidance applies to hosts of top shows such as MasterChef, Dragons’ Den, Antiques Roadshow and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as leading radio presenters.

It does not include contributors, pundits, judges or guest hosts but does apply to presenters of major sporting events and its internationally popular Top Gear show.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2023

