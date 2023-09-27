DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 27, 2023

Karachi ‘most polluted city’ for second day

Wara Khan Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: The metropolitan city of Karachi made a shocking distinction by becoming the most polluted city in the world for two successive days, Monday and Tuesday, in terms of air quality, followed by New Delhi, on the Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the Swiss company IQAir that monitors air quality.

The concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter) in Karachi exceeded the WHO’s annual air quality guideline value by a staggering 20.3 times.

The concentration of pollutants in Karachi was recorded at 175 AQI on Tuesday evening.

It’s worth noting that an AQI reading in the range of 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 and 300 is even more detrimental to health.

Karachi’s air quality continued to remain in an unhealthy state on second consecutive day as indicated by the air quality index.

The city earned the shocking distinction of being the most polluted city globally.

Over the past few years, according to the yearly report issued by IQAir, it is evident that pollution levels in Karachi have not improved but have, in fact, worsened.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More desecration
Updated 27 Sep, 2023

More desecration

Attacks on the Islamic faith are not motivated by an attachment to free speech but by raw hatred.
Worrying remarks
27 Sep, 2023

Worrying remarks

THESE are ominous words from Gwadar. Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, chairman of the Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek, has warned ...
Justice or vendetta?
27 Sep, 2023

Justice or vendetta?

ONE wonders whether all pretence of the state as a democracy has been whittled down to a point where it has simply...
Free and fair?
Updated 26 Sep, 2023

Free and fair?

It is disingenuous to suggest the fairness of any polling exercise should be considered without regard to all that has preceded it.
Unto darkness
26 Sep, 2023

Unto darkness

YET another case of medical malpractice has come to light in Punjab. The eyesight of several diabetic patients has...
Unions on campus
26 Sep, 2023

Unions on campus

DEPOLITICISED youth unfamiliar with democratic norms cannot be good for the future of representative rule in...