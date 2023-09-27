Karachi ‘most polluted city’ for second day

KARACHI: The metropolitan city of Karachi made a shocking distinction by becoming the most polluted city in the world for two successive days, Monday and Tuesday, in terms of air quality, followed by New Delhi, on the Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the Swiss company IQAir that monitors air quality.

The concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter) in Karachi exceeded the WHO’s annual air quality guideline value by a staggering 20.3 times.

The concentration of pollutants in Karachi was recorded at 175 AQI on Tuesday evening.

It’s worth noting that an AQI reading in the range of 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 and 300 is even more detrimental to health.

Karachi’s air quality continued to remain in an unhealthy state on second consecutive day as indicated by the air quality index.

The city earned the shocking distinction of being the most polluted city globally.

Over the past few years, according to the yearly report issued by IQAir, it is evident that pollution levels in Karachi have not improved but have, in fact, worsened.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2023