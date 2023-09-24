DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan Railways refutes report of multiple injuries in Sheikhupura train collision

Adnan Sheikh Published September 24, 2023 Updated September 24, 2023 03:46pm
Passengers can seen stranded after Mianwali Express met an accident while travelling from Mianwali to Lahore on September 24, 2023. — Photo by author
Pakistan Railways on Sunday refuted media reports of multiple injuries during a collision of two trains in Punjab’s Sheikhupura.

At 4:50am today, the Mianwali Express, enroute Lahore, rammed into another train parked in the loop line at the Qila Sattar Shah station.

“All passengers aboard the train remained safe during the accident,” Railways spokesperson Babar Ali told Dawn.com, adding that one passenger, who had a pre-existing heart condition, was wounded and had been moved to the hospital.

“Reports of 31 or 21 injured persons in the Mianwali Express accident are based on lies,” the railways spokesperson clarified.

Ali confirmed that the track was cleared by 7:30am shortly after which Mianwali Express continued its journey to Lahore.

“Train driver Imran Sarwar and assistant driver Muhammad Bilal have been suspended for negligence,” he said, adding that an inquiry committee had been formed on the directives of the Ministry of Railways.

The committee, Ali added, had been told to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours.

Commenting on the accident, Railways Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah said action would be taken against those responsible according to the law while CEO Shahid Aziz asserted that there would be no compromise on safety.

At least 30 people died and several others were left wounded after a train derailed near Nawabshah last month. During the inquiry that followed the accident, six Railways officials, including two 18-grade officers, were suspended.

Accidents and derailments occur frequently on Pakistan’s antiquated railway system, which has nearly 7,500 kilometres of track and carries more than 80 million passengers a year.

