COAS Munir meets Saudi counterpart, discusses bilateral security matters

Iftikhar Shirazi Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 02:59pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir meets the army chief of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, on Friday. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir meets the army chief of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, on Friday. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met the army chief of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, on Friday and discussed various areas of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Ruwaili and his high-powered military delegation called on Gen Munir.

“During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters,” the military’s media affair wing said.

It added that the delegation also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters earlier today.

The Saudi delegation’s visit to Pakistan comes days after COAS Munir had apprised the business community of Saudi Arabia’s decision to invest $25bn in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at attracting investment in the agriculture sector by offering land and ensuring exports.

Earlier this year, the army chief had also visited Madina where he met the Saudi crown prince and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Gen Munir had also met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and discussed the ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders had discussed military and defence cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, along with important regional and international issues of common interest.

