Root denied World Cup prep as rain washes out Ireland ODI

AFP Published September 21, 2023 Updated September 21, 2023 06:46am

LEEDS: England’s opening One-day International against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday, denying Joe Root a World Cup warm-up.

With the rest of England’s first-choice squad rested ahead of next week’s departure for India, Root requested to be included for the first of a three-match series after a lean return with the bat in four matches against New Zealand.

However, he never got on the field at his home ground as heavy rain prevented even the possibility of a 20-over-a-side game at Headingley.

Even after the rain subsided, the umpires were concerned for the players’ safety on saturated areas of the outfield and the bowlers’ run-ups.

The sides will try again at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England begin their defence of the World Cup against New Zealand on Oct 5 in Ahmedabad.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2023

