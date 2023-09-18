DAWN.COM Logo

US reaffirms pledge to boost Pakistan’s trade competitiveness

Amin Ahmed Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: The United States reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with Pakistan’s port and shipping industry to develop a national action plan to encourage more sustainable shipping practices to prevent global climate change and enhance Pakistan’s trade competitiveness.

US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer co-hosted the second Green Shipping roundtable with the Office of the Prime Minister Political Secretary and Chairman for Strategic Reforms Unit Hussain Islam and Ministry of Maritime Affairs Director General for Ports and Shipping Alia Shahid, says the US embassy on Sunday.

Together, they underlined the need for immediate and collective action to address climate change.

Mr Schofer underscored the crucial role of sustainable shipping practices in mitigating the impact of climate change. Joined by Consul General Conrad Tribble and representatives from the US Agency for International Development and the US Department of Energy, Mr Schofer emphasised the need for conversation to address these issues.

“Given our shared climate challenges, it is imperative that we engage in robust bilateral dialogues. Today is a testament to our commitment to a sustainable and climate-resilient future that will benefit not only us but generations to come.”

The Green Shipping roundtable stakeholders discussed opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in Pakistan’s port, shipping, and logistics sectors. Port authorities, industry, and other key actors in the ports and shipping value chain discussed how to promote environmentally friendly and sustainable shipping practices in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2023

