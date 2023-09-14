DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 14, 2023

PM Kakar to highlight sustainable goals at UN General Assembly

Anwar Iqbal Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 08:23am

UNITED NATIONS: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will address the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on Sept 22 and will highlight the need to help developing nations achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

The prime minister is expected in New York on Sept 18, will address the General Assembly on Sept 22 and he will leave for home on Sept 23.

At a news briefing in New York on Wednesday, Pakistan’s UN envoy Mu­nir Akram said PM Kakar will also participate in an SDG summit during his visit to the UN headquarters.

The United Nations will convene the SDG summit in New York on Sept 18-19, during the General Assem­bly high-level week.

“The prime minister will be speaking about the mobilisation of finance for SDGs,” Ambassador Ak­ram said. “The main thing, of course, will be his address to the General Assembly, which will be an annual policy statement.”

The prime minister will also make a keynote at another summit on financing for development where “he will talk about how to mobilise private sector finance for development,” the Pakistani envoy said.

Mr Kakar is also expected to underline Pak­istan’s efforts to achieve SDGs in his address to the General Assembly.

In a recent statement, UN Secretary-General Ant­ónio Guterres remin­ded the international community that the annual SDG funding gap has risen from $2.5 trillion before the pandemic to an estimated $4.2tr now.

In a tweet, Mr Guterres warned the world leaders attending the 78th UNGA that this was “not a time for posturing or positioning or for indifference or indecision. This is a time to come together for real, practical solutions.”

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nawaz’s return
Updated 14 Sep, 2023

Nawaz’s return

After return, Nawaz must call for timely elections and face the decisions of a public crushed by multiple economic burdens.
Afghan reckoning
14 Sep, 2023

Afghan reckoning

TWO years after the US completed its chaotic retreat from Afghanistan, and handed the country back to the Taliban,...
Pest attack
14 Sep, 2023

Pest attack

THE whitefly attack on the cotton crop is back to haunt growers from south Punjab. Market news suggests a ...
CJP’s legacy
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

CJP’s legacy

As Justice Bandial prepares to hang off his robes, the SC can hardly be described as having "sat back".
Torkham closure
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

Torkham closure

Torkham is a key conduit in Afghan transit trade, but Pakistan’s security concerns must be addressed by Kabul’s rulers.
Mosquito mayhem
13 Sep, 2023

Mosquito mayhem

ANOTHER year, another monsoon and the menace of vector-borne diseases has many parts of the country in its grip....