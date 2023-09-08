DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 08, 2023

Pakistan-India Asia Cup match in Colombo gets ‘reserve day’ amid washout scare

Imran Siddique Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 02:19pm

A reserve day has been introduced for the Asia Cup Super Four contest between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 10) amid the possibility of rains interrupting the match.

Rain washed out the Pakistan-India ODI at the Pallakele Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sep 2 and brought about an anticlimactic end as the Green Shirts were left waiting for their chance to bat.

The Indian side were bowled out for 266 in the 49th over against a superior display of Pakistani pace bowling.

Multiple weather forecasts predicted a high probability of rain on Sunday, particularly during match hours.

ESPNCricInfo reported that it is the only match apart from the final to have a reserve day.

According to a statement issued by the cricket board, a “reserve day has been incorporated” for the high-voltage tie scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

“If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan versus India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point at which it was suspended,” the statement said.

Ticket holders were advised to retain their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waking up
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Waking up

The authorities must now ensure that bill-payers will no longer be cheated out of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous elements.
Chitral incursion
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Chitral incursion

All the state’s efforts need to be concentrated on preventing this outfit from making further inroads into the country.
‘India that is Bharat’
08 Sep, 2023

‘India that is Bharat’

A CURIOUS controversy has stalked India ever since the G20 leaders were sent dinner invitations from the president ...
Sugar prices
Updated 07 Sep, 2023

Sugar prices

If the government wants to stabilise the market it should extricate itself from the supply chain.
Elahi’s ordeal
07 Sep, 2023

Elahi’s ordeal

THE extent of institutional capture is stunning. It appears that no authority in Pakistan, bar one, has it within ...
School assault
07 Sep, 2023

School assault

SHOCKING details about a series of assaults, reportedly committed at a Karachi school, point to the ugly fact that...