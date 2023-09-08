DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 08, 2023

Rupee extends gains against dollar in interbank, open market

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 02:11pm

The rupee continued its upward trajectory on Friday, rising against the US dollar in the interbank and open market.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap), the greenback was changing hands in the interbank at Rs302.40 at 10:42am on Friday from the preceding close of Rs304.94.

Meanwhile, the dollar also fell in the open market by Rs3 to Rs304 from Rs307 on Thursday. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar was being traded at Rs301 in the open market at noon.

The development comes two day after the central bank decided to introduce structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector in order to provide “better services to the general public and bring transparency and competitiveness”.

Khurram Schehzad, the chief executive of financial consultancy firm Alpha Beta Core, attributed the strengthening of the rupee to the assurances given by the army chief to the business community in recent days.

Schehzad also cited the increase in the supply of dollars, saying people in the open market had started selling dollars in the interbank.

According to a survey conducted by Topline Research, 38pc of the participants anticipated PKR/USD parity to range in Rs320-340 by June 2024.

25pc of the participants in the survey expected the parity between the currencies to be around Rs340-360 while 21pc expected it to be around Rs300-320.

12pc participants expected it to be below Rs300, while 5pc expect it to be above Rs360, it added.

“We [Topline Securities] also expect PKR/USD in [the] interbank market to be in [the] range of Rs320-340 by Jun-2024,” CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waking up
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Waking up

The authorities must now ensure that bill-payers will no longer be cheated out of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous elements.
Chitral incursion
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Chitral incursion

All the state’s efforts need to be concentrated on preventing this outfit from making further inroads into the country.
‘India that is Bharat’
08 Sep, 2023

‘India that is Bharat’

A CURIOUS controversy has stalked India ever since the G20 leaders were sent dinner invitations from the president ...
Sugar prices
Updated 07 Sep, 2023

Sugar prices

If the government wants to stabilise the market it should extricate itself from the supply chain.
Elahi’s ordeal
07 Sep, 2023

Elahi’s ordeal

THE extent of institutional capture is stunning. It appears that no authority in Pakistan, bar one, has it within ...
School assault
07 Sep, 2023

School assault

SHOCKING details about a series of assaults, reportedly committed at a Karachi school, point to the ugly fact that...