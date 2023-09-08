Rupee extends gains against dollar in interbank, open market

The rupee continued its upward trajectory on Friday, rising against the US dollar in the interbank and open market.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap), the greenback was changing hands in the interbank at Rs302.40 at 10:42am on Friday from the preceding close of Rs304.94.

Meanwhile, the dollar also fell in the open market by Rs3 to Rs304 from Rs307 on Thursday. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar was being traded at Rs301 in the open market at noon.

The development comes two day after the central bank decided to introduce structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector in order to provide “better services to the general public and bring transparency and competitiveness”.

Khurram Schehzad, the chief executive of financial consultancy firm Alpha Beta Core, attributed the strengthening of the rupee to the assurances given by the army chief to the business community in recent days.

Schehzad also cited the increase in the supply of dollars, saying people in the open market had started selling dollars in the interbank.

According to a survey conducted by Topline Research, 38pc of the participants anticipated PKR/USD parity to range in Rs320-340 by June 2024.

25pc of the participants in the survey expected the parity between the currencies to be around Rs340-360 while 21pc expected it to be around Rs300-320.

12pc participants expected it to be below Rs300, while 5pc expect it to be above Rs360, it added.

“We [Topline Securities] also expect PKR/USD in [the] interbank market to be in [the] range of Rs320-340 by Jun-2024,” CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said.

