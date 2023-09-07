DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 07, 2023

PKR’s upward trajectory continues in interbank, open market

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 03:09pm

The upward trajectory of the rupee continued for a second day on Thursday as it extended its gains against the dollar in both the interbank and open market.

In the interbank market, the greenback was being sold at Rs304.50 by 10:30am, Rs2.48 lower than yesterday’s close of Rs306.98, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

In the open market, the dollar was selling for Rs307 in the open market — down by Rs5 from the previous day’s Rs312 by 12:45pm.

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer said that the “upside movement in the kerb market appeared to be primarily driven by speculative activity, and the interbank market was following same”.

“After implementing measures to control the kerb market and initiating operations against those responsible for this move, the market has become calmer in the interbank sector,” he told Dawn.com.

“This suggests that sentiment is the main driving force behind these market dynamics,” he said, expressing the hope that remittances would also start coming through legal channels.

“If government action continues […] the demand for physical dollars will reduce, and the supply from the open market to the interbank will increase, which will strengthen the PKR in the following days,” he said.

A day earlier, a crackdown on the informal currency market had started to help the gap between the interbank and open market rates edge closer to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) target of 1.25 per cent.

The State Bank of Pakistan had also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions and extending a clampdown on hard-currency hoarders and smugglers.

“Following the crackdown, illicit currency dealers are now in the shadows. The open market has stabilised, even though trading volumes have diminished,” Malik Bostan, FAP president had said.

Bostan had denied reports that law enforcement officials were deployed at exchange companies to monitor operations.

However, inside sources from the financial sector had indicated that authorities have tightened their grip on exchange companies, relentlessly pursuing illegal currency merchants across the country.

Additional reporting Shahid Iqbal

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar prices
Updated 07 Sep, 2023

Sugar prices

If the government wants to stabilise the market it should extricate itself from the supply chain.
Elahi’s ordeal
07 Sep, 2023

Elahi’s ordeal

THE extent of institutional capture is stunning. It appears that no authority in Pakistan, bar one, has it within ...
School assault
07 Sep, 2023

School assault

SHOCKING details about a series of assaults, reportedly committed at a Karachi school, point to the ugly fact that...
Unreal expectations
Updated 06 Sep, 2023

Unreal expectations

While Pakistan needs all the investment it can get, we must ask how realistic these projections are.
Denied health cover
06 Sep, 2023

Denied health cover

THE government must probe the reasons and factors behind the denial of free medical treatment to over 80pc of almost...
‘Katcha’ troubles
06 Sep, 2023

‘Katcha’ troubles

DESPITE months of ‘action’, yet another state-sponsored operation to rein in the lawless elements who rule large...