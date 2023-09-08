DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan to organise global health security summit

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 10:22am
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan on Sept 7. — PID photo
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan on Sept 7. — PID photo

ISLAMABAD: Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday said that Pakistan was going to become first country in the world to organise the global health security summit.

He was speaking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy who called on the minister.

Dr Jan said that the summit will be held by the end of the current year to showcase Pakistan’s capacity to lead the health agenda in the world.

“The event will cover pandemic preparedness and response vaccine equity issues with at least a 20 per cent allocation for low- and middle-income countries.

“The summit may conclude with the signing of a global charter in Pakistan and the creation of a global pandemic planning response facility for low- and middle-income countries to prevent disproportionate utilisation of vaccines between the first and third world. The theme is to depoliticise pandemics so developing countries can be inherently resilient as opposed to awaiting external support,” he said.

“The summit will also discuss how to address the issue of patents and utilise manufacturing industries across nations,” he said.

In the meeting, bilateral cooperation, and issues of mutual interest were also discussed. The Minister acknowledged and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s deep commitment to Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical and religious fraternal relations. In every hour of difficulty, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan. The hearts of the people of both the countries beat in unison. The recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a good initiative. This initiative will promote investment in the country,” he said.

Dr Jan said Pakistan have formulated an integrated strategy to increase the export of the pharma industry. He said effective measures were being taken to increase the capacity of pharma industry.

It was agreed to promote medical tourism in this sector, which has vast potential for investment.

The Saudi ambassador said the appointment of global health expert as minister was a good omen. He remarked that his country will benefit from Pakistan’s medical sector.

