Health minister eyes ‘massive reforms’ in short term

Aamir Yasin Published September 2, 2023 Updated September 2, 2023 09:11am
WHO representative in Pak­­is­tan, Dr Palitha Gunara­thna Mahi­pala, called on caretaker Health Mini­ster Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday. — PID
ISLAMABAD: The World Health Org­a­nisation’s (WHO) representative in Pak­­is­tan, Dr Palitha Gunara­thna Mahi­pala, called on caretaker Health Mini­ster Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday and discussed mea­sures taken to improve the health sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jan said, “My mission is to ensure massive reforms in the health sector in the short term. Without the development of health and education, social development cannot be attained.”

He said the WHO stood by Pakistan in challenging times.

“The services of the World Health Organisation in dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus are commendable. We appreciate WHO’s support in polio eradication efforts,” an official statement quoted Dr Jan as saying.

Dr Jan said the health sector needed strong investment to meet public aspirations.

“Health systems are being strengthened to deal with epidemics.,” said Dr Jan.

“Providing quality service for the improvement of the health sector is part of my agenda. Primary health care system is also being strengthened,” he added.

“We are ensuring Universal Health Coverage through the National Health Card.”

“In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where poliovirus is present, an integrated strategy is being developed,” he said.

“I have given this task to the polio programme to take every step for stopping the spread of the virus by the end of this year,” the minister said.

Dr Mahipala congratulated Dr Jan on assuming the charge of health minister.

“The appointment of a world-renowned public hea­lth expert is a welcome development for the hea­lth sector,” he said, accor­ding to the statement.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023

