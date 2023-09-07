DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 07, 2023

8 injured during sectarian clash in Sindh’s Khipro: police

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 09:01pm

Eight people were injured during a sectarian clash at Khipro city’s Shaheed Chowk in the Sanghar district of Sindh on Thursday when mourning processions were being carried out across the country in observance of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s Chehlum, according to police.

Sanghar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdi Baloch confirmed the incident to Dawn.com, saying that the clash took place when “activists of a banned religious outfit objected to a procession” — for which a permit was purportedly not obtained — following a Chehlum-related majlis at the city’s Asgharia Imambargah“.

While the SSP maintained that no permit had been issued, the procession’s organisers have not addressed this claim yet.

Without naming the banned religious outfit, the SSP further said its members had also objected to the procession on the basis of claims there was no precedent of such processions being carried out after a majlis.

This led to a clash, the SSP said over the phone, adding that both sides pelted stones at each other and used clubs and sticks to hit members of the other group. Eight people were injured in the incident, including a girl who was a passerby.

“Tensions had been brewing between the two sides, and police had warned them of criminal proceedings in case of violation of the law,” SSP Abid said, adding that organisers of the procession had also been asked not to take it out.

A first information report of the incident would be registered, he said, although it had not been filed by the time this story was published.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar prices
Updated 07 Sep, 2023

Sugar prices

If the government wants to stabilise the market it should extricate itself from the supply chain.
Elahi’s ordeal
07 Sep, 2023

Elahi’s ordeal

THE extent of institutional capture is stunning. It appears that no authority in Pakistan, bar one, has it within ...
School assault
07 Sep, 2023

School assault

SHOCKING details about a series of assaults, reportedly committed at a Karachi school, point to the ugly fact that...
Unreal expectations
Updated 06 Sep, 2023

Unreal expectations

While Pakistan needs all the investment it can get, we must ask how realistic these projections are.
Denied health cover
06 Sep, 2023

Denied health cover

THE government must probe the reasons and factors behind the denial of free medical treatment to over 80pc of almost...
‘Katcha’ troubles
06 Sep, 2023

‘Katcha’ troubles

DESPITE months of ‘action’, yet another state-sponsored operation to rein in the lawless elements who rule large...