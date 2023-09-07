Armed forces vow to protect peace

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar offers fateha after laying a wreath at Pakistan Monument, on Wednesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: The military leadership expressed their determination to defeat “hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace” with full force.

On the 58th Defence Day, the military leadership, including the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs and armed forces of Pakistan, paid rich tribute to the martyrs, their families, and war veterans.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “on 6th September, 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith”.

Indeed, this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland, it added.

PM, naval chief visit family of martyred officer; premier lays floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada on 58th Defence Day

The statement said: “We owe our freedom and peace to unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans.

“Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal and external threats, it said adding that the hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan.”

Condolence

Separately, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday visited the family of Pakistan Navy’s Lt Commander Hamza Abid, who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Gwadar, APP reported.

Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the prime minister extended his condolences to the parents and family members of the martyred naval officer. It’s worth noting that the father of the martyred officer had also served in the Pakistan Navy.

“We as a nation are indebted to the martyrs,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise.

PM lays wreath

In a separate event, the prime minister also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada to pay homage and tribute to the valiant soldiers of the armed forces.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with Defe­nce and Martyrs Day, the pri­me minister said, “We are here to pay tribute to the valiant sons of the soil who emb­raced Shahadat while ensuring the security of the nation.”

He said, “Our martyrs, who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their people and the country, can never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts.” The prime minister said the Holy Quran had also specifically mentioned martyrs with great reverence.

The people, he said, who sacrificed their lives in their respective times to safeguard their nation, country, people and laws, had in fact, offered their lives in the way of Allah Almighty.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2023