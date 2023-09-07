DAWN.COM Logo

36 PTI activists arrested again in Rawalpindi despite getting bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 10:17am

RAWALPINDI: The police on Wednesday arrested 36 activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and detained them in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted them bail.

According to a source in the police, these PTI workers had been detained in Adiala Jail in the case pertaining to the attack on the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9.

These workers had managed to get bail from a court last month, but the police had detained them in connection with another case related to the May 9 incident.

The police have so far detained as many as 230 suspects in the GHQ attack case.

On the other hand, the police have nominated around 150 unknown suspects in the Hamza Camp attack and another 100 in the Museum attack case.

In Rawalpindi, around 15 FIRs were registered related to the May 9 attacks under the anti-terrorism law and other relevant charges.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2023

