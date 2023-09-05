Rawalpindi police arrest suspect for allegedly raping teenage neighbour

Rawalpindi police have arrested a man accused of raping his teenage neighbour after threatening to shoot her in the garrison city’s Nai Abadi area, it emerged on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Sikandar Azam, who has been assigned the investigation of the case, told Dawn.com that police would seek the suspect’s physical remand from a court for his DNA test.

Meanwhile, he added, the girl’s medical examination had been conducted but the report was yet to be released. He said the suspect was a 25-year-old salesman.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident — which took place on August 11 — was registered on Monday at Dhamial police station on behalf of the girl’s uncle under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, quoted the complainant as saying that he and his elderly mother had been looking after his niece, aged between 14 and 15, as both her parents had passed away.

“She seemed scared for the past few days and began crying today. Upon enquiry, she told us that she was alone at the house on August 11 when one of the men living next door came via the rooftop,” he said.

The complainant further said his niece told them that the man threatened to kill her with a pistol, forced her inside a room and raped her.

“She said she kept screaming but he paid no heed and sexually assaulted her,” the complainant said, calling for the suspect to be punished.