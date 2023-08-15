Woman raped inside hospital’s x-ray room in Rawalpindi

A mother of two has been allegedly raped in the x-ray room of the government-run Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, a police official said on Tuesday.

The police registered a case yesterday under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code after the woman’s medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

Waris Khan locality Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Javaid Iqbal told Dawn.com that an employee of the hospital was currently in police custody.

Javaid added that an investigation had started “from all angles” and the main culprit would soon be caught.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant stated was called to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Murree Road by the main suspect on Saturday, who took her inside the x-ray room where his friend, the hospital employee, was present. The main suspect blackmailed her with her indecent videos and then raped her inside the computer room.

The complainant said in the FIR that she was divorced, and her two children were living with their father. She stated she was in a relationship with the culprit for three years, who had been promising her marriage.

