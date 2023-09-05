Russia to deliver free grain to Africa within ‘two weeks’

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow is just two weeks away from supplying free grain to six African nations, after scrapping a deal allowing Ukrainian food exports through the Black Sea.

His comments during a press conference with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the resort city of Sochi after the two leaders held talks over the possibility of restoration of the original Black Sea grain deal.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkiye and the United Nations had prepared new proposals aimed at addressing Russia’s problems with the deal, adding that he hoped to reach a workable solution “soon”. But Putin reiterated that Russia would only return to the landmark accord when its demands were met and instead gave details of the plan for shipments to Africa.

“We are close to completing agreements with six African states, where we intend to supply foodstuffs for free and even carry out delivery and logistics for free,” Putin said.

Erdogan, Putin hold joint presser after Sochi talks; Moscow may revive deal if demands are met

“Deliveries will begin in the next couple of weeks.”

However, Putin said Monday that Russia was “open” to talks on restoring the landmark Black Sea grain export deal. The UN and Turkiye-brokered deal, which aimed to ensure safe navigation for civilian ships through the Black Sea, collapsed after Russia pulled out in July.

At the outset, Putin said in televised comments alongside Erdogan, “I know you intend to raise the issue of the grain deal. We are open to negotiations on this issue.”

In opening remarks of his meeting with Putin, Erdogan said, “I believe the message to be given at the press conference after our meeting will be very important to the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries.”

Erdogan, who was flanked by a large delegation that included Turkiye’s defence, foreign, energy and finance ministers, held his first face-to-face meeting with Putin since his re-election in May.

Nato member Turkiye has been trying to revive a UN-backed agreement that allowed for the safe passage of grain from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, after Russia pulled out of the deal in July.

Both countries have enjoyed growing ties in several areas, including energy.

Erdogan said his government wanted to boost annual trade with Russia to $100 billion from $62 billion, adding that he supported Moscow’s push to switch a part of that trade into liras and rubbles. “I believe that switching to local currencies is extremely important in bilateral relations,” Erdogan said.

Ankara has managed to have friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the war. Turkiye sought to use the grain agreement as a basis for restarting peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2023