DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 03, 2023

3 Karachi CTD officials arrested for ‘wrongfully detaining’ trader

Imtiaz Ali Published September 3, 2023 Updated September 3, 2023 07:40pm

Three officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi have been arrested on allegations of “corrupt practices” and wrongfully detaining a trader from Punjab, according to a senior CTD official.

Karachi CTD SSP (Investigation) Bashir Ahmed Brohi told Dawn.com that the officials were accused of detaining the trader over charges of terror financing and involvement in Hawal/Hundi business to extort money from him.

On being informed of this, action was taken for the release of the trader and the suspects’ arrest, he said, adding that the trader had been released.

The SSP said a case was registered against the suspects on a complaint by the trader’s cousin on Saturday and legal proceedings had been initiated against them.

The first information report (FIR), registered at Karachi CTD police station in the south district, invokes Sections 34 (common intention) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, quoted the complaint as saying that he was visiting Karachi with his cousin, Mohammad Waqas, for business purposes when the latter went missing on Saturday around 9am.

“His mobile phone was turned off,” the complainant told police, adding he reached CTD Civil Lines police station while searching for Waqas.

The complainant said he met Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Khawaja Imdad Ali at the police station who sought information about Waqas from his staff. He added that Waqas was eventually recovered from an assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) room at 2:30pm but there was no record of entry at the police station of his detention.

According to the FIR, the ASI, along with two constables, had wrongfully detained Waqas.

The complainant sought legal proceedings against the suspects.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More action, please
03 Sep, 2023

More action, please

THE caretaker prime minister has faced a major challenge managing public expectations over the past week or so. When...
Dar’s delusion
Updated 03 Sep, 2023

Dar’s delusion

Dar lives in a world completely divorced from reality, a world where he can be a self-styled ‘saviour’.
Sports and government
03 Sep, 2023

Sports and government

CLEARLY, sports and politics are joined at the hip. This means that governments have a large say in the running of...
ECP’s mantra
Updated 02 Sep, 2023

ECP’s mantra

If ECP believes it can't be forced by law to fulfill its constitutional duty, it may keep postponing elections using various excuses.
Bannu ambush
02 Sep, 2023

Bannu ambush

TERRORIST violence continues to take a heavy toll on our security personnel. At least nine troops were martyred when...
Missing persons
02 Sep, 2023

Missing persons

THE reaction of the interim Balochistan government to criticism of enforced disappearances in the country lays bare ...