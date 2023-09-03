DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 03, 2023

Imran rules out ‘deal’, vows never to leave Pakistan: lawyer

Our Correspondent Published September 3, 2023 Updated September 3, 2023 08:41am

TAXILA: PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Attock Jail has ruled out “any deal to seek his release and asserted he would never leave Pakistan,” his lawyers claimed, after meeting the ex-prime minister.

Talking to journalists outside the prison following the meeting on Saturday, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen said Mr Khan has “ruled out any deal” and termed the perception of him settling abroad as baseless propaganda to dent his popularity. Mr Khan stated he neither has assets nor bank accounts abroad, according to Mr Shaheen.

The PTI chairman also called early, fair and transparent elections “the panacea of all political, economic and financial crises” that gripped the country during the 16-month rule of the PDM.

In his message for the nation, Mr Khan urged the masses to stand for their rights and that he would never bow down to the tactics of the establishment and was ready to remain behind bars for 100 years, according to Mr Shaheen.

Court proceedings on bail pleas of PTI chief, Qureshi deferred without any progress

The PTI chief was “worried about the people of Pakistan” amid the “deteriorating economic situation”.

The counsel also stated that all “180 cases” against the former premier were “politically engineered” and he had been granted bail in most of the cases.

The legal team would file for bail in the remaining cases soon, Mr Shaheen said, Mr Khan’s physician, Dr Faisal Sultan and other members of his legal team, including Salman Safdar, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intazar Hussain Panjutha, were also present during the meeting.

Talking to reporters, Mr Naeem said the PTI chairman was “completely fine and healthy”.

The PTI chief’s legal team has also rejected the transfer of the cipher case against the former prime minister to Attock Jail, according to Mr Naeem.

The meeting between Mr Khan and his lawyers took place after a special court — formed to try the PTI chief and other accused in the cipher case — granted the permission on Friday.

Mr Khan was also allowed to meet his physician, Dr Sultan.

Bail plea proceedings deferred

Separately, the special court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by Mr Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Saturday proceedings were def­e­r­­red without any headway since the validity of the special court, formed un­­der the Official Secrets Act, was under scru­tiny in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI chairman had challenged the law ministry’s notification to assign Judge Zulqarnain to the special court.

Mr Khan’s counsel informed the judge that IHC has issued notices to the relevant authorities in the case, while a separate plea has been filed against the decision to move the trial of Mr Khan in the cipher case to Attock.

The FIA’s prosecutor argued the PTI chairman had filed an application in the IHC challenging the special court’s jurisdiction and since the case was sub judice, the court should adjourn the hearing.

The judge concurred with the suggestion and adjourned the proceeding till Monday.

Malik Asad in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More action, please
03 Sep, 2023

More action, please

THE caretaker prime minister has faced a major challenge managing public expectations over the past week or so. When...
Dar’s delusion
Updated 03 Sep, 2023

Dar’s delusion

Dar lives in a world completely divorced from reality, a world where he can be a self-styled ‘saviour’.
Sports and government
03 Sep, 2023

Sports and government

CLEARLY, sports and politics are joined at the hip. This means that governments have a large say in the running of...
ECP’s mantra
Updated 02 Sep, 2023

ECP’s mantra

If ECP believes it can't be forced by law to fulfill its constitutional duty, it may keep postponing elections using various excuses.
Bannu ambush
02 Sep, 2023

Bannu ambush

TERRORIST violence continues to take a heavy toll on our security personnel. At least nine troops were martyred when...
Missing persons
02 Sep, 2023

Missing persons

THE reaction of the interim Balochistan government to criticism of enforced disappearances in the country lays bare ...