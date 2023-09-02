83 Jaranwala riot suspects remanded in police custody

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday sent 83 Jaranwala riot suspects on physical remand until Sept 9.

At the end of their physical remand, they were produced before the court with a request to grant further remand for investigation.

A spokesperson for the Faisalabad city police said that they were arrested in the Jaranwala city police FIR numbers: 1260, 1262, 1263, and 467 of the Lundianwala police.

In another development, the cloth used for hanging the Holy Quran on the door of a house to desecrate it had been recovered from the custody of a suspect arrested by the Jaranwala city police in FIR No. 1258, and that cloth had been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for testing.

Also, to express solidarity with Christians over damages to churches and houses in riots on Aug 16, a delegation of Muslim scholars, along with the Faisalabad SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad and Jaranwala SP Bilal Mahmood Sulehri, visited Chamra Mandi Catholic Church on Friday. Pastor Shakil Maseeh welcomed them.

Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni and Maulana Sikandar Zaki said they would teach tolerance to Muslims so that incidents like Aug 16 would never take place in the future. Pastor Shakil said he condemns the desecration of the Quran, and those who were involved in it should be punished under the law.

KILLED: A man and his son were murdered on Friday by their relatives in Faisalabad in Tandlianwala’s Chak 622-GB Garh Fateh Shah over a farmland ownership dispute.

Rescue 1122 and Garh police officials said Allah Yar Jat opened fire on his cousin, Baqir, and his son, Kashif, leaving them wounded. They were being shifted to the Tandlianwala THQ hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

RESCUED: The Pirmahal police recovered two minor children on Friday who were kidnapped by unidentified people from Mian Channu.

Zain and Abdul Rehman told the police that the kidnappers brought them to Pirmahal by a mini-van and when they stopped the van in B Plot locality of Pirmahal and went out to get something after locking the doors, they fled.

Kidnappers made their good escape, and people in the area handed them over to the police. Both were later reunited with their parents, who arrived upon being informed by the police.

COMPLEX: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti inaugurated in Faisalabad new district courts complex on Thursday.

District and Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir and other judges, DBA President Rana Shahid Munir Manj and secretary Rana Babar Ali were also present.

On the demand of lawyers, the chief justice directed to shift banking court in new complex.

HELD: In a crackdown on those who exhibit their photos or videos carrying weapons on social media, the Gojra Saddar police arrested four people on Friday after identifying them and sent them behind bars.

The police said the accused included Usama, Mazhar, Zeeshan and Dawood, all of Chak 418-JB.

Four unlicenced rifles and a pistol were recovered from their custody.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023