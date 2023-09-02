Suzuki shuts bike plant for 12 days

KARACHI: Amid persistent auto parts and accessories shortage, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) on Friday announced the suspension of motorcycle production from Sept 1-12.

In a stock filing, the company said the four-wheeler plant would remain operative.

Agriauto Industries Ltd (AIL) and its wholly owned subsidiary Agriauto Stamping Company will also observe a partial shutdown in the current month due to a reduction in production volumes of their major customers.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023