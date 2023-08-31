Pakistan edge India in five-a-side hockey

LAHORE: Pakistan squeezed a narrow 5-4 win against arch-rivals India after registering a thumping victory against Bangladesh during the Five-a-Side Asia Cup hockey tournament in Salalah, Oman on Wednesday.
The triumph against India saw a brace from Arshad Liaquat while captain Rana Abdul Wahid, Zikraya Hayat and Abdul Rahman recorded a goal each.
Earlier, Abdul Wahid — who scored eight goals in the 26-1 rout of Japan on Tuesday — again showed his class with four goals in the 15-4 romp of Bangladesh. Arshad and Mohammad Abdullah netted three goals apiece for the national team while Abdul Rahman (two), Ihtesham Aslam (one) and Zakriya (one) were also on target.
Pakistan Hockey Federation announced a special $100 prize for each player following their win against India.
Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2023
