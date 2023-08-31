Pakistan edge India in five-a-side hockey

LAHORE: Pakistan sque­e­zed a narrow 5-4 win agai­nst arch-rivals India after registering a thumping victory against Bangl­adesh during the Five-a-Side Asia Cup hockey tournament in Sala­lah, Oman on Wednesday.

The triumph against India saw a brace from Arshad Liaquat while captain Rana Abdul Wahid, Zikraya Hayat and Abdul Rahman recorded a goal each.

Earlier, Abdul Wahid — who scored eight goals in the 26-1 rout of Japan on Tuesday — again showed his class with four goals in the 15-4 romp of Bang­ladesh. Arshad and Moha­mmad Abdullah netted three goals apiece for the national team while Abdul Rahman (two), Ihtes­ham Aslam (one) and Zakr­iya (one) were also on target.

Pakistan Hockey Feder­ation announced a special $100 prize for each player following their win against India.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2023