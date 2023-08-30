PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from outside SHC

Karachi police on Wednesday arrested PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh from outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) after he arrived at the court seeking injunction to prevent his possible arrest.

The footage broadcasted on DawnNewsTV showed that the PTI leader was whisked away from the court premises. However, the details regarding the case for which he was apprehended remained unclear.

Sheikh was among the PTI leaders nominated in cases after the May 9 riots for allegedly facilitating and inciting violence and arson attacks on public and private properties and causing terror, in reaction to the arrest of party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Today, the SHC barred the authorities from arresting the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly in the land scam case, however, moments after exiting the SHC premises, the police arrested the PTI leader and moved him to undisclosed location.

Advocate Wahab Baloch, who represents Sheikh, told Dawn.com that his client appeared in court today in response to a graft case filed against him in Jamshoro. However, a significant police presence was deployed to arrest him in what he said was a contravention of court orders.

Baloch expressed disappointment over the arrest, noting that despite the change in government, the same treatment of Sheikh’s party persisted.