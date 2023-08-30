DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan bat against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

AFP Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 02:45pm
Pakistan win the toss and choose to bat first. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday.

The six-nation Asia Cup is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a hybrid model agreed after World Cup hosts India refused to tour Pakistan, with the final on September 17 in Colombo.

Pakistan will fly to Sri Lanka to play India in Pallekele on September 2 before playing a Super Four match in Lahore and then returning to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup after winning the Asian Cricket Council Premier Cup in April at home, beating Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are playing in the Asia Cup for the first time and it’s a big occasion,” said captain Rohit Paudel a day earlier. “We want to give a competitive game to Pakistan and India as well.

“We deserved to be here. We have been playing for more than two decades and this is the highest opportunity for Nepal and a great learning experience against a world-class team,” he added.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Masudur Rahman (BAN) Tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM) Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

