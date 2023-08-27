DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2023

Fresh evacuations as Greek wildfires burn for 9th consecutive day

AFP Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 10:47pm

Firefighters in Greece were battling flames for a ninth consecutive day on Sunday, as more areas of the country’s north were ordered to evacuate their homes.

The fire is devastating the region of Evros, near the port town of Alexandroupoli and the country’s border with Turkey.

On Sunday, residents of the areas of Lefkimmi in Evros and Kassitera, in the neighbouring region of Rhodopes, were ordered to evacuate their homes.

The deputy regional governor of Evros, Dimitris Petrovic, told public television channel ERT that it was a “very difficult situation” that had caused enormous damage.

The region had launched a new appeal for reinforcements and resources, he said, adding that the winds were set to change from Monday.

“We don’t know how and if we will be able to stop the advance of the fire’s frontline,” he said.

Since the fire started last Saturday 20 people believed to be migrants, including two children, have been found dead in the area.

The Evros region is a regular entry point for migrants from neighbouring Turkey, and local border guards had warned that more asylum seekers could have been trapped by the fires.

An elderly shepherd died in another fire in Boeotia, north of Athens on Monday.

The fire was also consuming the Dadia forest, one of the major sanctuaries in Europe for birds of prey.

The Alexandroupoli wildfires are now the largest in the EU on record for 2023 and the second largest since 2000, according to the bloc.

Another dangerous fire continues to destroy vegetation on Mount Parnitha, near Athens.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The price of courage

The price of courage

Usama Khilji
It should not take courage to stand with the downtrodden. Nor should it take courage to call for the implementation of the law, the Constitution, and the protection of the rights it guarantees.

Opinion

Editorial

Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...
Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...