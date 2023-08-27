Appeal filed in IHC over Imran’s bail rejections

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the dismissal of bail pleas following his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief was on interim bail in nine cases, of which six were pending before sessions courts and three before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

On Aug 15, the ATC of Islamabad dismissed three petitions to extend bail, while an additional district and sessions judge rejected six similar petitions as Mr Khan was absent during the hearing due to his detention.

The cases were registered with the Khanna, Barakahu, Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations of the capital.

One case was related to forging the receipt of Toshakhana gifts.

The petition filed in IHC by Mr Khan’s counsel stated the sessions court, as well as the ATC, dismissed bail applications due to the non-appearance of Mr Khan.

It cited various judgem­ents of the superior courts where the absence of the petitioner from the bail hearing was overlooked.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023