DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2023

Appeal filed in IHC over Imran’s bail rejections

Malik Asad Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 08:46am

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the dismissal of bail pleas following his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chief was on interim bail in nine cases, of which six were pending before sessions courts and three before an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

On Aug 15, the ATC of Islamabad dismissed three petitions to extend bail, while an additional district and sessions judge rejected six similar petitions as Mr Khan was absent during the hearing due to his detention.

The cases were registered with the Khanna, Barakahu, Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations of the capital.

One case was related to forging the receipt of Toshakhana gifts.

The petition filed in IHC by Mr Khan’s counsel stated the sessions court, as well as the ATC, dismissed bail applications due to the non-appearance of Mr Khan.

It cited various judgem­ents of the superior courts where the absence of the petitioner from the bail hearing was overlooked.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The price of courage

The price of courage

Usama Khilji
It should not take courage to stand with the downtrodden. Nor should it take courage to call for the implementation of the law, the Constitution, and the protection of the rights it guarantees.

Opinion

Editorial

Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...
Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...