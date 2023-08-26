New date floated for Nawaz’s homecoming

• Shehbaz says elder brother to return in October, but gives no clear timeline

• Flays CJP for ‘double standards’ on well-being of jailed politicians

• Party insiders suggest Nawaz’s return hinges on key developments at home

LONDON: A new date emerged on Friday for the much-talked-about return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, whose trip to Pakistan is being highly anticipated by his party members back home.

“After discussion with the party leadership and Mian Nawaz Sharif, we have decided our leader will return to Pakistan in October,” party leader Shehbaz Sharif told reporters in London on Friday.

Shehbaz made the statement in response to a question about media reports suggesting that Nawaz would return to Pakistan in mid-October. In an interview with a private television channel earlier this month, Shehbaz said PML-N supremo Nawaz would return to Pakistan in September. Other senior N-leaguers suggested the same.

However, informed sources told Dawn that though the elder Sharif was eager to return to Pakistan ahead of the elections, there was still no clear date set.

Party insiders told Dawn that Nawaz’s return date was still up in the air, as key developments back home would determine his return to the country, including the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, the status of Nawaz’s pending appeals and a date for elections.

The party leadership fears that Nawaz may be incarcerated upon return, as he has been declared an absconder by the courts, and his appeals are still pending.

A day earlier, senior party representative Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in a talk show that Nawaz should return to Pakistan as soon as an election date is announced, surrender to the courts and then let the courts decide the status of his cases.

Another N-leaguer told Dawn that, as far as he was aware, the post-Sept 16 period could be the timeframe for the return of Nawaz.

Given the changing dates and timelines for the purported return of Nawaz, it is evident that no date has been fixed.

On the subject of Nawaz’s cases, Shehbaz said, “Mian Nawaz Sharif will return and face the courts,” adding that “transparent accountability should take place across the board for all institutions”.

Shehbaz hits out at Bandial ‘double standards’

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hit out at Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, saying the apex court judge had “double standards” when it came to the welfare of incarcerated politicians.

Speaking to reporters outside Stanhope House in the presence of Nawaz Sharif, Mr Shehbaz said, “Umar Ata Bandial is concerned for Imran Khan’s well-being in prison, but when Mian Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan with his daughter, he was incarcerated in the Adiala Jail where they spent their first night in jail, eating jail food.”

“Where was he (Justice Bandial)?” Mr Shehbaz wondered, describing the treatment of his brother and niece as “the height of injustice”.

He continued, “When Mian Nawaz Sharif was in Adiala, my sister-in-law [late Kulsoom Nawaz] was so unwell. Despite my brother’s best efforts, he was not allowed to speak with his ailing wife over the phone. Umar Ata Bandial could have asked after them, too, but he did not.”

“These double standards have destroyed the justice system in the country,” he added.

Mr Shehbaz’s tirade against the superior judiciary came days after Nawaz Sharif made similar accusations against CJP Bandial and key former and serving Supreme Court judges.

On several occasions, Mr Nawaz has criticised CJP Bandial for “favouritism” towards PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023