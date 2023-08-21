Shehbaz arrives in UK to meet Nawaz

LONDON/LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London late Sunday evening, Dawn has learnt.

The former premier departed from Lahore on a Qatar Airways flight, and landed at Heathrow after a short stopover in Doha.

Reports suggest Mr Shahbaz is here to meet his elder brother, the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, and discuss key political developments in the run-up to the general election.

In a post shared on X (Twitter), Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the PML-N president would meet party’s supreme leader during his stay in the UK.

The return of Mr Nawaz and the status of the cases he is embroiled in are likely to come up in the meeting, and the two brothers are expected to set a date for the party supremo’s return to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2023