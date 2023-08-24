Nawaz questions judiciary’s ‘facilitation’ of PTI chairman

LONDON: After weeks of silence, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif once again thundered at the superior judiciary, hitting out at the alleged partial treatment of senior judges towards Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Naming Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, former CJP Asif Saeed Khosa, serving apex court judge Ijazul Ahsan and others, Mr Nawaz said, “There was a time when justices Ijazul Ahsan, Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Saqib Nisar were obsessed with putting Nawaz Sharif behind bars, disqualifying him and ending his government. They left no stone unturned against us, and there is now evidence of what they did from within their institution. Shaukat Aziz Sididqui is no outsider, he is from within the judiciary — what bigger proof is needed?” he told a reporter outside the PML-N’s de facto London office at Stanhope House.

Mr Nawaz made these remarks in response to a question from a journalist, who asked for his comments on “the judiciary giving relief” to Mr Khan in the Toshakhana case. Since his return from his more than one month-long trip to Europe, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, Mr Nawaz has largely maintained silence on ongoing political issues, as speculations run high that he will return.

CJP putting his career on the line for Imran, says PML-N supremo

He hit out at Mr Khan and at the judiciary. “Today, a man who is embroiled in corruption cases ranging from Toshakhana to Al Qadir Trust for theft of billions, the chief justice is trying to protect him.

“Look at the difference… the then chief justice was determined to push Nawaz Sharif against a wall, and today’s CJP is determined to save Imran Khan. They know he has destroyed the country, the economy, our national values, and violated our culture and traditions.

“The way they [PTI] behaved in opposition… what did they do besides protests and demonstrations? Despite this we achieved so much. Even in power, he did not stop his campaign against us. He went to America and said he will get fans removed from Nawaz Sharif’s cell. In dharnas, he would say he would put a noose in my neck and drag me out of the PM house. Him and Tahirul Qadri are all on record saying this.”

Mr Nawaz continued, “For this man Imran Khan, the chief justice of Pakistan is putting his career on the line. It is disappointing that despite what is known about Khan’s destruction, that he was brought by Gen Faiz and Gen Bajwa, that this is still happening.

Mr Nawaz earlier also lauded the army personnel and the local administration officials in Battagram for a “tremendous rescue effort in Battagram that the whole world was watching”.

