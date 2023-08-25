9 injured in explosion in sewerage line in Karachi: rescue services

At least nine people were injured due to an explosion in a sewerage line in Karachi’s Lasbela area on Friday, according to police.

Soldier Bazaar Police Station issued a preliminary update regarding the explosion, stating that a thorough investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast.

The statement also revealed that the explosion resulted in injuries to nine individuals, all of whom had been transported to Civil Hospital for necessary medical treatment.

The individuals who sustained injuries have been identified as Lal Muhammad, Ejaz, Hafeez, Mansoor, Naseeruddin, Khurram, Mansoor, Arif, and Zoq Akhtar, the police statement said.

State-run APP quoted Rescue 1122 officials as saying that the explosion occurred in the wake of gas accumulation.

